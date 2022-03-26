Courtesy Loretta Edna Nachand Sperling Mar 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Loretta Edna Nachand SperlingJACKSONVILLE — Loretta Edna Nachand Sperling, of Jacksonville was born on September 21, 1931 and passed away on March 25, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Autry Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Loretta Edna Nachand Sperling Memorial Service Jacksonville Funeral Home Pass Away Direction Date Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 3.26.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9) Newspaper Ads M.Parga Tree Service Winter Series/Chorale Evensong Bulletin Trending Topics New murder mystery business comes to Tyler Whitehouse man sentenced to life in prison for murder Police document: Suspect charged in hit-and-run admitted she struck someone with her vehicle, co-workers said Documents: Man accused of fatally shooting two Tyler dentists was a 'difficult patient' Smith County officials accused of stealing while serving eviction notice plead not guilty