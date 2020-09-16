TYLER — No services have been scheduled for Loretta Ates Black, 64. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mrs. Black was born March 1, 1956, in Tyler, and died September 4, 2020.
Loretta Ates Black
