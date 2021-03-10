Lorene Edna Allen
CHANDLER — Celebration of Life services for Lorene Edna Campbell Sneed Allen, 95, of Chandler, will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Westlake Baptist Church in Chandler. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene. Lorene was born June 1, 1925 and passed away March 6, 2021.

