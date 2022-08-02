Courtesy Lon W. Hayter Aug 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lon W. HayterDALLAS — Funeral services are pending for Lon W. Hayter in Dallas, Texas. Lon passed away on Monday, July 25th. He was born February 26, 1948. Lon was a graduated of Emmett J. Scott, Class of 1966. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lon W. Hayter Dallas Funeral Service Pass Away Texas Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 7.31.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.” (Matthew 5:14,16) Newspaper Ads Altice 63907-769555 TMT Altice 63907-769817 TMT Email Contest Qtr Page Email Contest 3x5 WHO WE ARE TMT Stop/Go Digital Access-out Stop/Go Digital Access-in Hazel Ates / Bday Stop/Go Digital-OUT B Sect Stop/Go Digital-IN B Sect Bulletin Trending Topics Arp's DeMarvion Overshown, West Rusk's Tyree Wilson named to Bednarik watch list Sheriff: Drunk driver struck, killed Smith County deputy Sheriff's office: Fallen deputy Bustos funeral scheduled for later this week Mother-daughter duo open Tyler boutique with a cause Brook Hill opens with midnight practice