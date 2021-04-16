Lois Smith
TYLER — Lois Smith, 101 of Tyler. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at Broadway Church of Christ. Services at 11:00 a.m. under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. Entombment at Cathedral in the Pines Mausoleum, Tyler.
