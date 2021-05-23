Lois Jean Youngblood
TYLER — Services for Lois Jean Sanders Youngblood, 81, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Mrs. Youngblood was born July 27, 1939 and passed away May 22, 2021.
 
 