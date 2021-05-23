Lois Jean Youngblood
TYLER — Services for Lois Jean Sanders Youngblood, 81, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler. Mrs. Youngblood was born July 27, 1939 and passed away May 22, 2021.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Graduating class of Tyler High honor classmate who died with a moment of silence, cap and gown
-
DOUBLE THE SUCCESS: Tyler twins graduate top of their class, will continue twinning in college career path
-
Patsy Compton Gibson
-
Tyler Legacy graduates didn't let it rain on their parade
-
Dalfen Industrial Acquires a Fort Worth Property Next to Lockheed Martin