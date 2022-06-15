Lloyd Wayne Johnson
JACKSONVILLE — Services are scheduled for Mr. Lloyd Wayne Johnson 72 of Jacksonville on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 12:00 at Sweet Union Baptist Church 302 N. Main St. Jacksonville, Texas. Visitation Friday, June 17, 2022 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Services entrusted to Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main St. Jacksonville, TX.
