FRUITVALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Lloyd Douglas Erwin, 72, of Fruitvale, 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Edgewood Church of Christ. Interment, Creagleville Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Erwin was born November 3, 1947, in Grand Saline, and died October 5, 2020.
Lloyd Douglas Erwin
