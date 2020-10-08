Lloyd Douglas Erwin
 FRUITVALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Lloyd Douglas Erwin, 72, of Fruitvale, 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Edgewood Church of Christ. Interment, Creagleville Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Erwin was born November 3, 1947, in Grand Saline, and died October 5, 2020.

