Lisa Baker Kosiba
 DEER PARK — Funeral services are scheduled for Lisa Baker Kosiba , 56, of Deer Park , 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens . Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home . Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Ms. Kosiba was born April 20, 1964, in Henderson , and died September 22, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you