WHITEHOUSE — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Linnie Neal Williams, 91, of Troup, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Little Zion Baptist Church (Facial covering required). Interment, Troup Community Cemetery . Viewing, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking co., Tyler. Mrs. Williams was born November 16, 1928, in Troup, and died September 29, 2020.
Linnie Neal Williams
