Linley Mae Brown
 WILLS POINT — Funeral services are scheduled for Linley Mae Brown, of Wills Point, 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Interment, White Rose Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Baby Brown was born August 12, 2020, and died August 12, 2020.

