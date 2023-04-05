Linda Standley Burns
JACKSOVILLE — A funeral service for Linda Standley Burns, age 74, of Jacksonville, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. She will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
