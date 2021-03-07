Linda Langston Ashworth
TYLER — A graveside service for Linda Langston Ashworth will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Linda was born January 23, 1938 in Tyler and passed away March 4, 2021 in Tyler.
