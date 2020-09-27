LINDALE — Funeral services are scheduled for Linda Kay Guthrie, 77, of Lindale, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mrs. Guthrie was born September 24, 1943, in Borger, and died September 24, 2020.
Linda Kay Guthrie
