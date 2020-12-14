TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Linda Kay Armstrong Causey, 72. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Ms. Causey was born March 27, 1948, in Rusk County, and died December 10, 2020.
Linda Kay Armstrong Causey
