PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Linda Joyce Morton, 68, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Ms. Morton was born February 20, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, and died August 25, 2020.
Linda Joyce Morton
PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Linda Joyce Morton, 68, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Ms. Morton was born February 20, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, and died August 25, 2020.
PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Linda Joyce Morton, 68, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Ms. Morton was born February 20, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, and died August 25, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man sentenced to 37 years for murder of Chapel Hill High School senior
-
Police investigating possible attempted abduction after Tyler ISD student got off bus
-
Brownsboro football game with Fairfield canceled
-
Built FORD Tough: Chapel Hill QB earns statewide honor in Class 4A
-
Simply Super: Patrick Mahomes gets Super Bowl ring and his girlfriend gets engagement ring