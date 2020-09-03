Linda Joyce Morton
 PITTSBURG — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Linda Joyce Morton, 68, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Wilks Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Ms. Morton was born February 20, 1952, in Mt. Pleasant, and died August 25, 2020.

