Linda Jean Reynolds
PITTSBURG — Linda Jean Reynolds passed away April 9, 2021 at Grace Hill Nursing Center, Hughes Springs, Texas at the age of 65.
Her funeral will be April 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Patrick Lloyd as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.
