Linda “Arlene” (Longcrier) Huckaby
TYLER — a Celebration of Life service will be held for Linda “Arlene” Huckaby, 76, of Tyler on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
