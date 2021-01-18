Linda Alsip Rawlinson
HENDERSON - Graveside services for Linda Alsip Rawlinson, 78, of Henderson will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Ms. Rawlinson was born July 25, 1942 in Cushing and passed away January 15, 2021. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfodacrim.com.

