Lillian D. Pyeatt
TYLER — Services for Lillian D. Pyeatt, 84, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is scheduled from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Tyler Memorial Park.
