Lila Jackson
COMO — Lila Jackson, 93, passed Monday February 8, 2021. Lila was born December 18, 1927 to parents Fay and Albert Busbee in Wood County Texas. Graveside services will be Wednesday February 10, 2021 at 2:00 at Roselawn Cemetery in Mineola Texas with Bro. Fred Morrow officiating.
