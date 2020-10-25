TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Lewis Edward “Dub” Suggs Jr., 86, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Suggs Jr. was born November 29, 1933, in Jenkins County, GA, and died October 18, 2020.
Lewis Edward “Dub” Suggs Jr.
