Lewis Edward “Dub” Suggs Jr.
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Lewis Edward “Dub” Suggs Jr., 86, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Suggs Jr. was born November 29, 1933, in Jenkins County, GA, and died October 18, 2020.

