TYLER — Services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, for Lester Sim Keith, 71, of Tyler at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Keith was born June 29, 1951 in Liberty and he passed away on April 13, 2023 in Tyler.

