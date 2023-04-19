Lester Sim Keith
TYLER — Services were held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, for Lester Sim Keith, 71, of Tyler at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Keith was born June 29, 1951 in Liberty and he passed away on April 13, 2023 in Tyler.
“This is also why you pay taxes, for the authorities are God’s servants, who give their full time to governing. Give to everyone what you owe them: If you owe taxes, pay taxes; if revenue, then revenue; if respect, then respect; if honor, then honor.” (Romans 13:6-7)