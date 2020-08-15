Leslie “Kaye” Cook
 SPENCERVILLE, OK — Funeral services are scheduled for Leslie “Kaye” Cook, 56, of Fruitvale, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Cook was born October 23, 1963, in Dallas, and died August 7, 2020.

