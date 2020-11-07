Leonard Leifer
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Leonard Leifer, 73, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Marvin United Methodist Church, Tyler. Reception following service in courtyard. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Leifer was born March 3, 1947, in Tyler, and died November 3, 2020.

