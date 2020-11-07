TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Leonard Leifer, 73, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Marvin United Methodist Church, Tyler. Reception following service in courtyard. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Leifer was born March 3, 1947, in Tyler, and died November 3, 2020.
Leonard Leifer
