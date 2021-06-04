Visitation 1 pm until 6 pm Saturday, June 5, at D & D All Faith Chapel.
Leona Holloway
GLADEWATER — Service For Leona Holloway, 67, of Gladewater, will be Sunday, June 6, at 2:30 pm at Gladewater High School. Burial in Gladewater Memorial Park. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater in charge of arrangements.
Visitation 1 pm until 6 pm Saturday, June 5, at D & D All Faith Chapel.
Visitation 1 pm until 6 pm Saturday, June 5, at D & D All Faith Chapel.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.