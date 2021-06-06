Services will be held for Leo Smith at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Union Chapel Cemetery.
Leo Smith
LINDALE — 1923 - 2021
