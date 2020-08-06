Lena Wolfe Kanton
DALLAS — Graveside services are scheduled for Lena Wolfe Kanton, 73, of formerly of Henderson and Houston, 12 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Kanton was born April 16, 1947, in Henderson, and died August 4, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.