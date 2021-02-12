Lelia Ann Thompson
LONGVIEW, TX — Funeral services for Lelia Ann Thompson, 48, of Longview, Texas will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Bethel Temple of Longview. Burial will follow in Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Kilgore, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Victory Funeral Services. Viewing on 2/12/2021 from 2 to 7 pm at Victory via drive-thru or walk-up.
