Leland Irvin Harris
 MESQUITE — Funeral services are scheduled for Leland Irvin Harris, 93, of Canton, 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home. Interment, Haven of Memories. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Harris was born August 2, 1927, in Clay Center, NE, and died August 23, 2020.

