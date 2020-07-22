Lee Roy Mercer
 ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for Lee Roy Mercer, 78, of Alba, 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Mercer was born March 27, 1942, and died July 20, 2020.

