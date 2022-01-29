Lee Nell Wheat Hill
TYLER — Ms. Lee Nell Wheat Hill passed away from this Earth on, Friday, January 21, 2022.
A public viewing will be held at Community Funeral Home on today; January 29, 2022, from 1 PM - 4 PM.
Graveside services will be held; Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 1310 W. NW. Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75706 with a viewing at 1pm; Service beginning at 2pm.
Flowers may be sent to: Community Funeral Home, 1429 N. Border Ave., Tyler, TX 75702
