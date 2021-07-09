Lee-Horace Henderson
MT. PLEASANT — Funeral Saturday, July 10, 2021 11am at Tumey Mortuary Chapel. Mt. Pleasant, Texas and under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Viewing will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 10am to 6pm at the funeral home. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mallory Fuller of Tyler wins Miss Texas 2021, Miss America pageant next
-
Denzel Washington's $1 million pledge continues for East Texas college
-
Vexus Fiber announces $50 million broadband network in Tyler
-
Judge sets plea deadline for Tyler parents accused of being responsible for child's death
-
Mahomes, Flutie, Curry, Romo square off in "Super Bowl of Celebrity Golf"