Lecia Grimes Bishop
GALLATIN — Lecia Grimes Bishop, 64, passed away on February 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Texas.
A service for Lecia Grimes Bishop, of Gallatin, is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
