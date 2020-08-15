PLANO — Funeral services are scheduled for Laura Mae Warner, 97, of Richardson, 1 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Interment, White Rose Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Warner was born February 4, 1923, and died August 11, 2020.
Laura Mae Warner
PLANO — Funeral services are scheduled for Laura Mae Warner, 97, of Richardson, 1 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Interment, White Rose Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Warner was born February 4, 1923, and died August 11, 2020.
PLANO — Funeral services are scheduled for Laura Mae Warner, 97, of Richardson, 1 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Interment, White Rose Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Warner was born February 4, 1923, and died August 11, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Longview doctor arrested, charged with child sex abuse after license suspension
-
Local Mexican restaurant opens to surge of customers
-
Mr. James L. Lewis, Jr. (Coon)
-
Restaurante mexicano local abre a una oleada de clientes
-
Maternity care honors: Newsweek names Tyler's CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital one of best in nation