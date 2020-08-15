Laura Mae Warner
 PLANO — Funeral services are scheduled for Laura Mae Warner, 97, of Richardson, 1 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home. Interment, White Rose Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiett’s Lybrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Warner was born February 4, 1923, and died August 11, 2020.

