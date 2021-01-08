Laura B. Thompson
ATHENS - Graveside services for Mrs. Laura Thompson, 93, will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, 11 am in North Athens Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. She was born on March 27, 1927 in Larue, Texas and transitioned on January 4, 2021 in Athens, Texas.

