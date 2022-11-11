LaShonda Dewberry
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. LaShonda Dewberry, 40, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1 pm. at New Beginning Church of God in Christ with Supt. R.L. Dewberry, Jr., eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
 
 

