LaShonda Dewberry
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. LaShonda Dewberry, 40, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1 pm. at New Beginning Church of God in Christ with Supt. R.L. Dewberry, Jr., eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be 2-8 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Popular Tyler seafood restaurant closes
-
PHOTOS: Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
-
Caldwell Arts Academy holds annual tribute show to honor local veterans
-
Business Beat: Clothing stores hold grand openings; Bubba's 33 in Tyler now open
-
East Texas woman sentenced to death for murdering woman, cutting baby from womb