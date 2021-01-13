Larry Joe Bearden
DALLAS - Funeral services for Larry Joe Bearden, 76, of Forney, TX, are scheduled for 11:00 AM, January 16, 2021, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. Burial will follow at Small Cemetery in Edgewood. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, January 15, 2021, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point.

