Larry James Odom
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Larry James Odom of Jacksonville; is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Rev. Dale Harris will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
 
 

