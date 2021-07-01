Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Larry James Odom
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Larry James Odom of Jacksonville; is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Rev. Dale Harris will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville.
