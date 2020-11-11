Larry Goss
 HENDERSON — Larry Goss, 80, of Henderson. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Goss was born January 12, 1940, in Henderson, and died November 7, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you