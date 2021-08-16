Courtesy Larry Deas Aug 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry DeasYANTIS — Larry Don Deas 61, of Yantis, TX passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021. Graveside Services for Mr. Deas were held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, 3:00 PM at Rock Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lowe-Gardner Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Don Deas Graveside Service Tx Cemetery Pass Away Rock Hill Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible Verse 8.16.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord." Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Police: Tyler woman dead after stabbing fight with her brother PHOTO GALLERY: Renovations and improvements to Tyler Legacy Volleyball: Winona captures two wins, Chapel Hill takes three PHOTO GALLERY: Renovations and additions to Tyler High Tyler Legacy High renovations to instill academic pride, student success