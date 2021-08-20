Courtesy Larry Darnell McKinney Aug 20, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry Darnell McKinneyDALLAS — Visitation Friday August 20, 2021 1PM to 6PM. Funer Service Saturday August 21 at 10 AM. Services entrusted to Legacy Funeral Home 1000 S. Commerce St. Overton, Texas 903-834-6464. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry Darnell Mckinney Funeral Home Funer Service Texas Entrust Service Visitation Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible Verse 8.20.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Whoever has the Son has life; whoever does not have the Son of God does not have life.” Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Legacy defense shines in scrimmage against Marshall Police: Body found on North Broadway Avenue identified Texas says schools now must notify families of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms NET Health: More COVID-19 cases in Smith County in August than last four months combined Police: Athens man shot by his elderly neighbor