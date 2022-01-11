Courtesy Larry D Lewis Jan 11, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Larry D LewisTYLER — A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry D Lewis Tyler Memorial Visitation Chapel Funeral Home Funeral Service Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 1.11.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “But just as he who called you is holy, so be holy in all you do; for it is written: ‘Be holy, because I am holy.’” (1 Peter 1:15-16) Newspaper Ads Altice 62857-746628 TMT Altice 62857-746708 TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Commentary: Tyler's Aston Francis signs with G-League, Cowboy notes, college transfers Former Fightin' Indian Jason Holman takes over at Jacksonville Data: Smith County's active COVID-19 cases continue to rise Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama East Texas county jails battle local COVID-19 spread