Larry Carl Alexander
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Larry Carl Alexander, 63, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Alexander was born December 6, 1956, in Austin, and died July 29, 2020.

