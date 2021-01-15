Larry C. Bowley
TYLER - Graveside services for Mr. Larry Bowley, 75, of Henderson will be at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at New Prospect Cemetery in Beckville. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Mr. Bowley passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born February 20, 1945.
