Lance Prior
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Lance Prior, 36, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Strong Cemetery. Interment will follow. There will be a public viewing for Mr. Prior at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Sunday afternoon, February 7, 2021. Mr. Prior passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born December 27, 1984.

