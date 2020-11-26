TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Lamont Williams, 66. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Williams was born July 8, 1954, and died November 24, 2020.
Lamont Williams
TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Lamont Williams, 66. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Williams was born July 8, 1954, and died November 24, 2020.
TYLER — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Lamont Williams, 66. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Williams was born July 8, 1954, and died November 24, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys to break ground on new facility following fire, explosion
-
Thanksgiving on the Street meets under Gentry Bridge
-
Tyler Legacy runs past North Mesquite, 66-0
-
Chick-fil-A presents $10,500 check to East Texas Food Bank
-
Smith County adds 121 COVID-19 cases, Tyler hospitalizations rise