L. R. “Tink” Allen
GRAND SALINE — Services for Mr. L. R. “Tink” Allen, 90, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 9 a.m., Saturday, before the funeral.
