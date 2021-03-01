L.P. Robertson
MINEOLA — Graveside services for Mr. L.P. Robertson, 89 of Mineola will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 pm in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Winona. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 2-8pm.
