L.C. Byrd
MT. PLEASANT - Funeral Services are scheduled for L.C. Byrd, 90, of Mt. Pleasant,11am Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Full Gospel Pentecostal Church. Interment Piney Cemetery. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Viewing 10am - 5pm, Friday, January 15, 2021 at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant.
